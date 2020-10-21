Kamloops Art Gallery prepares for its fourth biennial showing of Luminocity

Since Luminocity’s last showing in 2018, the world has undergone a massive upheaval. This year’s week-long new media art exhibition responds to the current moment; a moment in which the world is collectively experiencing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and political unrest, and mass demonstrations, all amid impactful environmental changes due to global warming.
As stated on the Luminocity website, this year’s projects “touch on themes of power and resistance, strength and fragility, public and private, [and] connection and isolation.”
The selection of videos, presented by Kamloops Art Gallery (KAG) curator Charo Neville and guest curator Zoë Chan, cover a wide variety of artist perspectives and offer insight into both “histories and futures.”
KAG curator Charo Neville said that “in previous years, [she has] always done a [two hour] walking tour of every single project throughout downtown that ends up at [Riverside] park… each year there have been more than 100 people.”
Because of Luminocity’s popularity in the past, the KAG requires interested individuals to preregister for tours through the tours tab on Luminocity’s website.
“This year we’re doing preregistration with a maximum of 50 people including myself and my co-curator, Zoë Chan…there are two curator tours on the 23rd and 30th, and additional tours led by our art directors every night at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.,” Neville said.
Tours will run come rain or shine.
Those interested in attending the event can expect to witness a wide variety of video art productions outside within Kamloops’ downtown core.
Among them, Thompson Rivers University alumnus, Levi Glass, will be exhibiting his project, Cineorama, sponsored by the BC Arts Council In-Province Arts Touring and Circulation Grant.
Cineorama is an 8-channel, panoramic cinema that merges architecture, cinema, and installation to investigate perspective.
The project reflects Glass’s ongoing interest in “how images are created and experienced in contemporary culture in relation to technology and viewing habits.” If interested in viewing Cineorama, make sure to preregister via the Luminocity website.
“I was able to be really responsive in the curatorial programming of [Luminocity]… it felt like an opportunity to respond to everything going on in the world right now,” Neville said.
She says the week-long exhibition is specifically focusing on the works of BIPOC (black, indigenous, and people of colour) artists for its fourth biennial showing. Neville brought in the BIPOC curator Zoë Chan to help tell the experiences and stories of the BIPOC artists’ included in Luminocity best.
If interested in reading about the artists and their works before attending a tour, check out the “artists” tab on luminocity.ca.
Neville added that Luminocity is an excellent opportunity for people to get out and enjoy art with little to no worries, especially after the continuous cancellation of events this year.
Luminocity is a highly anticipated event and, “ultimately, there isn’t a real issue with overcrowding at a venue as large as [Riverside] park… even when [the KAG] has had these huge performances along with the showings, we’ve never had a problem with overpopulating,” she said.
It seems Luminocity could be the perfect COVID-safe event to attend this fall.