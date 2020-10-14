Wildfire fuel management treatments underway in the city

Fuel management treatments are underway in the City of Kamloops for the 2020/2021 season. The City and Kamloops Fire Rescue will have contractors working in Kenna Cartwright Park, Pineview Vallet and Westsyde over the next few months as they complete wildfire reduction work.
The public is being asked to obey and respect posted signs for their own safety and the safety of workers.
Fuel management operations are a key part of reducing the threat of wildfires in the local area. Over the operation period, crews will fall trees designated as dead stems, prune any conifers over three metres tall and thin treatment areas to a spacing of two to four metres between trees.
When properly planned and implemented, forest fuel reduction work reduces the overall intensity of wildfires within treatment areas and reduces the advancing speed of treetop crown fires.
Pine and fir trees with a diameter of 35 cm are marked as wildlife trees. Once they’re marked and assessed by crews, the area around these trees is placed in “no work” zones.
As high of 90 per cent of the debris from half to 15 cm in diameter, in addition to 100 per cent of spaced conifer stems are gathered into burn piles and ignited.
These burning piles are only ignited on good venting days to limit the smoke impact and monitored at all times by crews.
Some specific objectives for the fuel management treatments are to maintain forested ecosystems with good visuals and aesthetics, reduce the threat of wildfires on the local community, retain and enhance wildlife habitat features and create safer wildfire suppression opportunities.