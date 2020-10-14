TRUSU is keeping busy during the 2020/21 school year

As always, Thompson Rivers University Students’ Union (TRUSU) is holding various events and campaigns to educate students and bring awareness to topics that guide student success. This year, those events will be online via Zoom or other video chatting platforms.
Recently, TRUSU has been hosting their student discussion series, Breaking Bread. According to their website, they have hosted virtual sessions earlier this year with CBC radio’s Doug Herbert, local councillor Deandra Dey, and Tosh Southwick, Kluane First Nation and Associate Vice President of Indigenous Engagement and Reconciliation at Yukon University.
According to the TRUSU website, the goal of Breaking Bread is “the Students’ Union curates conversations on important topics with diverse community leaders and small groups of students to build community, share perspectives, and foster connections.”
Anyone interested in the Breaking Bread series can find more information on the TRUSU website.
One of the events TRUSU is hosting once again is the Open Education Resource Conference.
The TRUSU website said that “Open Education is a global movement to make education more affordable and accessible by reducing legal, financial, and technical barriers.” The website also said that “the Students’ Union has been working to promote open education and the creation and use of OER at TRU for over four years.”
Specifically though, the Open Education Resource Conference “is an annual international convening for sharing and learning about open educational resources, open pedagogy, and open education initiatives.”
The website adds that this year, the theme of the conference is ‘Reimagining Open Education’ and will include topics such as Applications of Open Education during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and Creative, Innovative, and Effective Open Education Practices.
This conference will be held online from Nov. 9-13 this year. The TRUSU website said that “this conference is a virtual event designed to share and learn about open educational resources and open pedagogy.” According to the website, the conference will run most synchronous lectures from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. during the week and asynchronous content and recordings will be available as well.
Anyone interested can complete the registration form on the TRUSU website by Oct.16 if they wish to be apart of the conference. Spaces are limited for the event so students are encouraged to sign up early.
The TRUSU website also said, “to assist in building our campus movement the Students’ Union will be sending representatives and is committed to paying the registration fees for as many as 150 TRU Students to take part.”