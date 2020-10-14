Looking for a spot to bunker down and study?

School from home can certainly have perks; from working in your pyjamas and saving time on the commute back and forth to campus.
But surely, students studying from home can feel the effects of staying at home and studying in one space all the time. Maybe you have roommates that are beginning to bother you due to the lack of space or maybe you miss human interaction and being around others. Whatever the issue or non-issue is, it might be best to get out of the house and study on or off-campus in the Kamloops area.
First, some spots on the TRU campus are still open for students to study in. The campus looks a bit bare these days, but Student Street in Old Main is still open, with a couple of study spaces on the second floor, some computer labs open, and the U & M Deli is also open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday to Friday.
TRU has also opened HL 190 in the Brown Family House of Learning on campus as a dedicated study space for students who want to come and study on campus. According to the TRU website, “all of these rooms have been arranged to allow for physical distancing and are locations where a member of our safety ambassador team is stationed to help encourage safety protocols.”
Besides being on campus, there are numerous spots around the city where students can go to get some work done and some fresh air after working from home for so long.
The Art We Are Cafe in downtown Kamloops has always been a popular spot for coffee and studying for students. They are located on Victoria Street and sell various dishes, specialty coffee, and local art. They are open Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Although you might not be able to stay too long, the Kamloops Library is also open and could be your next study spot. They ask that patrons limit their stay to 60 minutes, but it could be a great study spot for those interested in getting out of the house for a little bit, and using their time wisely. Patrons also have internet access here.
Starbucks is also a popular spot for studying. Many Starbucks in the Kamloops area is open for people to sit in and stay for a while. There are many in the area, including in Sahali, Downtown, and the North Shore. All Starbucks in Kamloops does require patrons to wear a mask in their cafes.
The Vic is also a popular spot downtown where students can spend some time studying while enjoying a pastry or specialty drink. The Vic is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.
Another local coffee shop in the city is the 5Bean Brewbar and Cafe, located in Sahali by the Save-On-Foods. This is a great spot for students needing to get work done but also need to head to the grocery store. They also offer breakfast and snacks and, of course, specialty coffee. The 5Bean is open Monday to Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
These are only a few of the many spots where students can go to get out of the house in Kamloops for some fresh air and a change in scenery.