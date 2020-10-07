TRU Students’ Union launches discount program for students

A new program dedicated to saving student’s money in B.C. has been announced for TRU students by the TRU Students’ Union. Hosted by the B.C. Federation of Students, the Deals app collects coupons for discounts on everything from haircuts to spin classes, and much more.
TRUSU Vice-President External Keeegan Lawrence believes the app will make a difference for students.
“It is expensive to be a post-secondary student with increasing tuition fees, rent, and high textbook costs. The Deals app will help students save hundreds of dollars,” Lawrence said.
Some of the key savings available on the app include 10 per cent off your final bill at Save On Foods, 20 per cent off a monthly unlimited student pass at K Spin Indoor Cycling Studio, and 25 per cent off memberships at Kamloops Hot Yoga.
This program is a key part of TRUSU’s pandemic response, which TRUSU President Cole Hickson described as a “community-based approach to a community problem.”
“Our goal is to adapt to the new problems the pandemic poses with a student-first mindset, and to effectively and efficiently meet the needs of all students,” Hickson said.
The Deals app is a key point in TRUSU’s online transition. With the Welcome Back BBQ cancelled, TRUSU sought out other ways to provide students with resources to succeed. The Entertainment and the Services Committees were the two hardest hit by the pandemic and adjusted their focus to providing for students digitally, instead of through traditional methods like the Barbecue, Outdoor Movie Night, and Clubs Day.
The app is simple to access and is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
After downloading the app, simply create an account with your student ID, and start saving.