TRU soccer cleared to play competitive games

After countless phone calls, emails, text messages, and negotiations, TRU has been approved to play against other universities. Both men’s and women’s soccer teams plan to face up against the UBCO Heat program on Oct. 7 and 8.
The TRU men’s soccer coach, John Antulov, has diligently reviewed the responsibilities for travel and game protocols with the board to ensure a safe transition back into gameplay.
“It was a bit of a process to go through university safety and emergency processes for all employees, players and coaches, but it looks good for clearance now,” Antulov said.
Antulov reports the efforts initiating games against other universities once final clearance has been approved. He positively expects to be back on the field for competitive games in the 2021 season.
Wolfpack athletes alike are excited to return to competition given the global pandemic.
“Since the beginning of the year, all the boys have been training extra hard in anticipation of playing some competitive games,” Steffen Masaites of the Wolfpack Men’s Soccer team, said. “It’s been an interesting transition to online classes – even being able to train has been a blessing. The team is fired up to play and is ready for UBCO.”
Overall, it is a gift that University Soccer players are able to play competitive matches against the real competition during the pandemic. Safety precautions will be taken place and all protocols will be followed in order to continue the fight against COVID-19.