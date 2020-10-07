Far & Wide announces its first-ever Holiday Pop-Up

After the cancellation of holiday craft fairs throughout the province, co-owners Brianne Sheppard and Calli Duncan of local Kamloops business Far & Wide announced their plans to open a pop-up holiday market just this last week.
The duo shared their goal of spreading “a little seasonal magic” while supporting local makers and artisans displaced by the cancellation of holiday craft fairs. The pop-up is sure to provide a space in which both shoppers and makers can socially distance confidently.
Duncan said that concrete plans for the pop-up are happening “very much at the moment.” The availability itself simply inspired Far & Wide,
“Brianne and I had been talking for a while about how we could better support local artisans… when we were closed for nine weeks this spring, that’s when the conversation really started… when the store closed, a lot of our customers were unable to come in and support the local makers we carry at Far & Wide,” Duncan said.
Throughout the summer, Far & Wide watched market after market announce cancellations, at the same time, “[the stores] waitlist for local makers seemed to grow.” The F&W team saw, at this point, there was a growing need and demand for the support of local makers and artisans in our community and elsewhere.
When the opportunity presented itself, Duncan and Sheppard thought it might be the perfect option for Far & Wide patrons and Kamloops’ greater community to support local.
Vendors are able to pick and choose when and how they will sell their goods making it accessible to individuals both far and near. Although the official deadline for vendor applications has passed, as of Tuesday, Oct. 6, Far & Wide urged anyone still interested to please reach out.
Applications submitted after the deadline will be reviewed and accepted as time and space allows at the market.
The downtown heritage space in which the market is being held will allow for proper spacing of tables as well as plenty of room to roam for shoppers. Far & Wide is paying close attention to COVID-19 protocols and is even looking into the possibility of food, music, and workshops “that comply with all current safety requirements in terms of the pandemic.”
The pop-up market will run for an extended period of time, between mid-Oct. and late Dec., within a concrete and semi-permanent location. The brick and mortar location will, therefore, “[make] it worthwhile for vendors who wish to join, while also encouraging shoppers to spread out their visits our hit up the market on repeat occasions,” says Duncan.
Far & Wide hopes that the pop-up holiday market will benefit the community mutually. Duncan even urged visual arts students to apply if wishing to get involved.
All in all, the F&W team is working to build an inclusive environment in which both community members and local makers can benefit from all season long. If interested in vendor applications or updates concerning the market, head on over to Far & Wide’s website, or follow the store on Instagram.