25-year time capsule opened to celebrate TRU’s past

Last week, a longtime fixture of the TRU campus grounds, a sundial that sits in front of the Campus Activity Centre, was opened to reveal preserved contents of a time capsule created in 1995.
In celebration of TRU’s 50 year anniversary, the 25-year-old time capsule was unsealed and its contents displayed through a live stream event.
During a live video, Jessi Guercio, a Student Recruitment Advisor, showcased many of the capsule items, sharing their history and reading notes left behind by the item’s donors.
Much of the clothing memorabilia placed within the capsule represented a much different look of what the campus was like back in the ‘90s. A purple crewneck sweater, yellow ball cap and a pristine white fanny pack, all branded with the University College of the Cariboo logo, were donated for the collection.
More generic sights from the ’90s stood out during the display, such as a Canadian two-dollar bill, a 3.5-inch floppy disk, and typewriter replacement keys painted a stark contrast to today’s technologies.
More specific program-related items, such as a student’s nursing hat and welding goggles from the Trades Program, Gold Rush jerseys and medals, had also been donated along with a hand-printed sign for counselling services.
While some items will be returned to their original owners, other items will be included in a new time capsule arranged this year at the end of the 50-year celebrations. This new capsule will be sealed for another 25 years, to be opened for TRU’s 75 anniversary.
The live stream video can be watched on the TRU Facebook Page.