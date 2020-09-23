WolfPack soccer players win trail running race

On Sept. 13, Dirty Feet Trail Races, a local group that organizes various cross country trail runs, hosted 5k and 10k mountain runs at Sun Peaks. Two WolfPack athletes from the TRU men’s soccer team, Jonathan Rinaldi and Ollie Jumeau decided to sign up for the 10k heat and finished first and second overall.
With 36 racers competing in the 10k, Rinaldi finished with a time of 44:01, while Jumeau finished at 44:09.
The race had plenty of elevation as it transcended through the mountains of the Sun Peaks ski resort.
“It was a really good race. It was my first time doing it and some parts were difficult, but I had a lot of fun,” stated first place finisher Rinaldi. “It was pretty friendly for the most part, we were going back and forth sharing the lead. I think Ollie had a fall and that’s when I pulled ahead. It was all in good nature and fun. Obviously it was nice to win but that’s not what is important.”
“It was a really good route. They put on an awesome race for us to come out and have some fun,” said Jumeau. “Obviously our seasons been cancelled so we don’t have too many games coming up; this is a great way to stay fit in the meantime. It’s also nice to show the WolfPack out in the community.”
This isn’t Jumeau’s first time running in a dirty feet event after he previously ran in a 10k snowshoe race earlier this year and finished third overall.
Dirty Feet Trail Races will continue to put on events throughout the year with the most recent one coming up on Sept. 26 in Kamloops. There will be races for 5k and 10k and students are encouraged to sign up to support local business and stay healthy.
The events are all under COVID-19 protocols and are socially distanced by four runners leaving the start/finish line every five minutes. Prizes valued for hundreds of dollars will be awarded to the top finishers. For registration and more info on trail running events in Kamloops visit www.dirtyfeet.ca for details.