City of Kamloops looking for feedback on Community Climate Action Plan

The City of Kamloops has entered phase four of the Community Climate Action Plan and is currently looking for community engagement regarding the plan for reducing local greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
A mix of online surveys and socially-distanced in-person events happening next week are available for residents, businesses and organizations to share their feedback on the plan’s draft actions and policies.
Three open house events are on Sept. 30, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Oct. 1, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 1, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., all at the Kamloops Yacht Club. COVID-19 preventative protocols will be followed.
This plan is to align with the provincial, federal and international commitments to keep global temperature rise to 1.5 °C. According to data from 2017, Kamloops’ GHG emissions come from three primary sources: personal and commercial transportation (66 per cent), buildings, primarily from space and water heating (29 per cent) and solid waste decomposition (five per cent).
Each of these main sources needs to achieve reductions of about 80 per cent from 2007 levels by 2050 to keep with current climate guidelines. These targets come directly from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 2018 report that indicates society’s need to step away from fossil fuels to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“We hope these community conversations provide a clearer picture of what a ‘made in Kamloops’ approach to tackling climate change looks like,” said Glen Cheetham, the City’s Sustainability Services Supervisor. “The actions identified in this planning process are intended to bolster our community response to the changing climate.”
While climate change is becoming an increasingly visible global issue, causing immediate problems such as extreme weather events, wildfires, flooding and droughts, local actions of reducing GHG emissions can contribute to local co-benefits. Improved air quality, lower energy expenditures and healthier, active lifestyles can result from actions such as choosing alternative transportation, outlined in a congruent City Strategy for adopting electric vehicles and E-Bikes.
The online survey is open until Oct. 12 at letstalk.kamloops.ca/climateaction. In addition to giving their feedback, participants will also be entered into the three gift baskets, including a $50 Downtown gift card.