TRUSU brings back Clubs Day, now online!

Students returning to TRU will remember the annual club’s day event, where all the booths of the different clubs would gather in one place on campus to share the passion for what they do with new and old students. This year that looks a bit different.
Instead of large groups congregating on campus, students will have the option to check out a variety of campus clubs through information sessions facilitated by the TRU Students’ Union. And although the school year looks different, many clubs are back to connect with other students.
Keegan Lawrence, Vice-President Internal of TRUSU, has said that 71 clubs have renewed for the 2020/2021 school year and that 31 clubs are registered for a virtual information session. This means that 31 clubs are hosting a virtual session where any student is welcome to learn and ask questions about the club and join if they feel so inclined to.
Even though Clubs Day and clubs, in general, are online this year, Lawrence believes that they are still important to have, even though groups may be meeting virtually.
“It’s still important to feel connected,” Lawrence said. “This year is more important for belonging.”
He added that he hopes there will be more participation through the online platform and that anyone interested in the clubs on campus can check them out in more detail than on the usual Club’s Day event.
Many clubs this year are meeting over Zoom or otherwise, as long as it is safe to do so. Some outdoor clubs are meeting outside to go for physically distanced hikes or other excursions, but many are opting to get together via Zoom or other video chatting platforms.
Although clubs at TRUSU are less likely to get together and host events, they still have the opportunity to apply for grants. Natalie Reisle, the TRUSU Communications Coordinator, said that clubs are all still eligible to apply for grants as before, but the procedure of applying and the circumstances they can apply for have changed.
“Clubs now can give virtual presentations instead of in-person presentations for grant funding,” Reisle said. “Events can be virtual as well.”
Any clubs interested in applying for grant funding must apply through an online application while noting the events beneficial effects and details about the event, and then present to the TRUSU Board of Directors.
Now, the presentations can take place virtually, and each event plan must have health guidelines, according to Reisle, in order to keep students safe.
This alternative club day begins Sept. 16, with the first information session beginning at 6 p.m. and the last one on Oct. 28. Details about all the information sessions and which clubs are hosting one can be found on the TRUSU website, trusu.ca/events.