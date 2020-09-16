Looking to get back in shape after COVID-19 isolation

Let’s face it, it has been a long summer of staying indoors and ordering takeout. Most of us cannot say that we are in the best of shape after coming out of quarantine. Fortunately, if you are in Kamloops this year and wanting to shed some weight, look no further then the Tournament Capital Centre.
On June 29, it was announced that the gym would re-open under strict supervision and protocols. Students and fellow gym-goers are asked to sanitize all equipment before and after use. They also are asked to follow directional arrows on the floor to promote social distancing. Failure to complete these tasks can result in dismissal or expulsion from the gym.
However, the TCC gym remains relaxed and easy to navigate. Planet Fitness re-opened up under strict guidelines, enforcing a mandatory mask rule. I totally understand the reasoning behind that rule, however, I do not particularly enjoy huffing and puffing into a sheath of fabric during my cardio session.
If safety is of the utmost importance to you, then I would recommend Planet Fitness. They offer reasonable prices and have massage chairs!
When at TCC, after the presentation of student I.D, students are offered a reduced monthly which grants them access to the gym and several different fitness classes that are put on by staff.
However, many classes are cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, we had to cut back a lot of our recreational activities due to COVID-19, but skating is hopefully starting up in October and we are still offering classes taught in the north court at TCC,” Gabby Labbe, TCC employee stated. “I would personally recommend the WOW classes taught by a personal trainer. They are free weight classes that are good at getting comfortable or for picking up new ideas. They are Tuesday evenings 5:15-6 p.m.”
The gym used to be open from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. where early risers and nightcrawlers could schedule in a workout at their desired time. However, this year the hours have been shortened from 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
“The hours were shortened because of COVID-19 and money,” Labbe explained. “We make a huge percentage of our profits off international students who unfortunately couldn’t make it into the country this school year.”
The outflux of the many international students will definitely take a toll on the Kamloop’s local economy, TCC is undoubtedly no exception to this.
If you would like to get back in shape while supporting the local economy, then get yourself a pass at the TCC. Make sure to bring student I.D. to claim your discount.