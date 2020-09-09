New resiliency fund announced for first-year students

In late July, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) introduced the First-Year Student Resiliency Fund, available to first-year students beginning their educational journey at the university.
According to the press release, this fund is for students starting their first-year at TRU who may not have the financial means to begin university due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This goal of this resilience fund is to help 100 first-year students with their financial hardships and will “give students another source for pandemic-related financial relief, so no student is faced with postponing their education,” TRU said in a press release.
“Many students rely on summer savings and part-time work during the school year and both of those opportunities are significantly diminished,” Gordon Down, director of Student Awards & Financial Aid, said in a press release.
He added that these awards are supported by people and donors who care about these students and their experiences through post-secondary education.
“The university aims to raise $50,000 to provide up to 100 first-year students with additional tuition support through the First-Year Student Resiliency Fund,” TRU said in a press release.
Although this seems like a large feat, the TRU Foundation will match up to $25,000 donated to the fund, and the Dean of the Faculty of Education and Social Work, Airini, has donated $10,000.
Dean Airini was quoted, saying that “TRU offers one way forward, preparing students to be active community members and genuine leaders. If there was ever a time to recognize the potential and resilience of our future students, it is now. We don’t want their pace to slow.”
“There is limited financial support for new students, and general bursaries are usually restricted to returning students,” TRU said in a press release.
This heightens the importance of this resiliency fund for students who may not have the means to begin university because of the COVID-19 pandemic inhibiting their abilities to finance their first-year studying in a new environment.
“Students who are in dire financial need or unable to accumulate debt, non-traditional learners and those who are the first in their family to attend post-secondary school are especially vulnerable during this economic crisis and risk postponing their education,” according to the press release.
Although the deadline to submit donations for awards to be available in the fall was Aug. 31, anyone wishing to still donate to the cause can by visiting tru.ca/limitless.
Those who would like to support the cause in other ways or are looking for more information can contact Diana Major at dmajor@tru.ca or 250-320-0954.