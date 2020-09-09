Get your drive-in movie fix for the remainder of September

Need date night plans that are coronavirus conscious? Look no further; Twin Rivers Drive-In has got you covered. Thanks to COVID-19, drive-ins have made a resurgence across Canada, making it simple to see a movie with friends, family, and loved ones with little to no anxiety involved.
Twin Rivers Drive-In Consortium Group is a collection of local businesses and non-profit groups that have happily resurrected the Kamloops’ drive-in experience to serve the community from the comfort of their own vehicles.
They have successfully done so this summer after an initial test run in June and will continue to do so through the end of September while meeting provincial guidelines and WorkSafe BC regulations concerning the spread of COVID-19.
Dušan Magdolen, executive director of the Kamloops Film Society, suggests that students buy tickets while they can. Magdolen confirmed there is no chance of further showings after this month, saying, “it’s a lot to ask of staff and volunteers, and it might get a little too cold for outdoor showings at the end of September.”
Magdolen commented on the “backlog of amazing retro films” that the film society has been screening with pleasure alongside a handful of more so recent films that came out earlier in the year. Retro pictures seem to be a good fit for the already nostalgic atmosphere drive-ins naturally create, harkening back to the heyday of drive-ins in the late 1950s to mid-1960s when they were of massive popularity.
Magdolen suggests reading through the rules and regulations thoroughly before purchasing tickets as the drive-in experience might look a bit different than in years past due to coronavirus. Patrons must stay within their vehicles unless using the washrooms and are asked to leave their lawn chairs at home. If wanting to join friends for any of the remaining screenings, it is best to purchase tickets as a group as no exceptions are made, and cars are parked with spacing in between to comply with government regulations.
If unable to catch the reaming screenings at Twin River Drive-In, the Kamloops Film Society (KFS) has plenty more in store downtown this fall. Starting Sep. 10, KFS will be back at the Paramount for its ever so popular Thursday Night Film Series. It is suggested you purchase tickets as soon as possible if interested as it is very likely showings will sell out quickly. Customers are also encouraged to contact the theatre about new “date night” and “family party” packages in which couples and or families can reserve the entire theatre to themselves.