TRU working to ensure successful fall semester for students and faculty

With the spring/summer semester continuing with alternate delivery measures and thoughts of the upcoming fall semester registration, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) is working to adapt to the quickly changing situation.
TRU released an announcement by Christine Bovis-Cnossen, Provost and Vice-President of Academic and Research, on May 6 that campus is continuing to work under guidelines based on the principle that the health and well-being of all TRU community members are paramount above all else; all considerations are created with the commitment to adhering to the directives of the Provincial Health Officer.
“TRU, like every other post-secondary institution, is working through how we approach future semesters due to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are currently reviewing our fall schedule to ensure that it will meet the needs of our students,” Bovis-Cnossen said in the announcement.
Bovis-Cnossen ensured that TRU is working to make the full breadth of courses available for the fall semester.
“As we review our fall schedule, we will ensure it is delivered in alignment with the physical distancing guidelines stipulated by the Provincial Health Officer, various ministries, and public health agencies,” Bovis-Cnossen said.
“While continuing as best we can to offer exceptional learning opportunities, we recognize and accept that the COVID-19 pandemic will impact how programs and services are delivered,” Bovis-Cnossen said, “Now, in response to current provincial guidance, we are planning to move forward responsibly with face-to-face course delivery where possible—especially for courses where experiential learning is required—understanding that these classes will look and feel different due to mandatory physical distancing and group size controls.”
For many programs, alternate delivery methods will continue into the fall semester. TRU ensured that throughout the course of this transition, the decision to re-open the campus will remain on a risk-based approach.
Due to discussions on different scenarios, TRU has delayed the release of the fall and winter semester calendars with the hopes of sharing the schedules in the coming weeks.
“As we adapt to our new normal, we will uphold TRU’s commitment to flexibility, recognizing that many of you have additional responsibilities due to the COVID-19 situation. How we serve our students this summer and fall will continue to look different as the pandemic continues, but our commitment to providing you with the best education possible will not change,” Bovis-Cnossen shared.
For more information and to stay up-to-date with the evolving COVID-19 situation, visit tru.ca/covid-19.