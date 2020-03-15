TRU temporarily suspends all face-to-face classes

Thompson Rivers University announced on March 15 that due to the growing concerns around COVID-19, formerly known as the novel coronavirus, decisions have been made to temporarily suspend face-to-face classes on both the Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses.
Effective Monday, March 16, classrooms will remain empty to align with other post-secondary institutions across B.C. including the University of British Columbia and Simon Fraser University.
Face-to-face classes will include lectures, seminars, labs, studios, field school and field trips at the Kamloops and Williams Lake campuses and the regional centres.
“Our primary importance is the safety and well-being of our university community,” TRU President and Vice-Chancellor Brett Fairbairn said in an official notice to the campus community.
The week of March 16 will be considered an extra study and catch up week for students while faculty will work to transition course material into alternative means.
Most programs will recommence classes on March 23. Additional discussions are in the works to restructure trades programs due to the extensive shop time required for learning.
Students should be on alert for notices from their instructors on the steps they will need to take to complete the Winter term. Instructors will contact students directly.
With the suspension of face-to-face classes, campus services will still remain open. Services such as libraries, student supports, administrative offices, and study areas will be open. However, these services may face modification to hours, or how service is delivered to support the health and wellbeing of all members of the university community.
TRU is planning for how courses will be delivered in the spring and summer semesters in light of the current reality.
“These are unprecedented times at TRU, and for our society. The measures above are our way of helping to contain the spread of the coronavirus, while at the same time, supporting students in their continued studies,” Fairbairn said.
To read the full announcement, click here.
For more information on the suspension of campus classes and for updates on the developing situation, visit tru.ca/covid19.