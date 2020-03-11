Local student opens for touring band’s Kamloops show

Thompson Rivers University student and singer-songwriter, Jordy Major, recently enjoyed the opportunity to open for the indie-folk outfit Ruben & The Dark while singing back-up vocals for Kamloops own, J.P Lancaster.
While Major is almost always seen performing solo while busking downtown or singing at casual mic nights around the city she says singing back-up vocals with Lancaster “was a great opportunity to take a step back from lead vocals and work on little harmonies… I was also pretty stoked on the fact I got a dressing room that night to get ready in with a light-up vanity mirror and everything. It was so cool.”
Major says the experience was a real kind of unexpected ‘star moment’ for herself.
Major commented on the beginnings of her musical career saying she was a real diva as a child and truly believed she would be a big country music star by the age of twelve. Although she hasn’t graced the walls of the Country Music Hall of Fame just yet, Major can be seen around the city of Kamloops serenading passersby and casual crowds. She often hosts mic nights at Tumbleweed Lounge downtown where she and other musicians frequently network. Major enjoys mic nights for the “immediate feedback” and intimate atmosphere in which she can easily connect with individuals in the crowd.
Major explained that when on stage she feels most confident in her abilities and most true to herself; calling her stage presence her “true form”. She adores performing solo but noted that her guitar can sometimes hinder her ability to move while singing, therefore, she prefers having an electric guitar accompany her vocals, leaving her free to let loose on stage. Major added that “it might look funny, but I always dance around when I sing.” Her energy pairs well with what could be described as an indie-folk, rock and roll inspired sound although Major noted that, “[she] finds it hard to pinpoint her exact genre, which kind of adds to the fun.”
Major discussed the toughest aspect, in her eyes, of performing live stating that, “sometimes I get this thing I’ve started calling a vulnerability hangover… Since performing means exposing the most pure and unedited parts of myself on stage I sometimes get home and feel super weird… like I just stood on stage and exposed my insides to a whole bunch of people I don’t even know.” She says performing, although ultimately rewarding, can often lead to the stomach-churning feeling most equate with the prospect of public nudity.
Still, though, she stomachs her nerves and continues to perform. Major stated that nothing makes her happier than busking downtown and performing at mic nights. In her opinion, the happiness she has the power to bring others by performing is worth the risk of “vulnerability hangover”. You can catch Major at the Tumbleweed Longe for mic night on Mar. 19, 8 p.m. to close.