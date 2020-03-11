Dr. Amie McLean talks about racism and communication in a multicultural world

TRU is home to thousands of international students from more than 90 countries. Each semester TRU welcomes almost 3,000 international students. Canada is a multicultural country that welcomes all cultures and aims for them to coexist in peace.
Dr. Amie McLean, who is the intercultural coordinator at TRU talked about racism and do’s and don’ts in an intercultural conversation. McLean’s work has mostly thrown light on issues of equity, inclusion and social justice in Canada.
Thompson Rivers University has a very unique student demographic. Over 10 per cent of the students at TRU are Indigenous from a variety of nations, another 20 per cent join us from more than 85 countries around the globe.
In an atmosphere like this, it is extremely important to at least acknowledge if not learn how to understand interracial communication in order to avoid racist outcomes. Power and privilege are two huge words when it comes to the context of intercultural communication.
Research shows that a person named John is more likely to land a job for the same position than a person named Abdul.
McLean began her presentation by showing the students a snippet from a popular commercial where the protagonist gets asked where they’re from repeatedly. It might sound like a common question but most of us do not realize how it could point someone’s race out to offend someone in any way.
Various researches within Canada talk about how a person with a ‘white-er’ sounding name is more likely to get hired than a person with a name that might reflect on their nationality or religion.
TRU has a big share of international students and is proud to present the fact that students on this campus are treated equally. All students, regardless of their nationality or citizenship or their race are given an equal chance to grab and perform an opportunity they want to excel in. intercultural approaches not only provide us with a solution to overcome cultural differences but also bridge differences and create foundations for responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.