TRU women’s volleyball team lose semi-finals in the Canada West playoffs

The TRU women’s Wolfpack volleyball team saw their best regular season in program history after finishing the year with a record of 16-8.
They truly proved themselves after they knocked out the Grant MacEwan Griffins and advanced to their first Canada West semi-finals in program history.
Last weekend, the girls showcased their skills against one of the best teams in the country after they took on the number one nationally ranked Trinity Western University Spartans. The team narrowly lost a three-game series 2-1. The Trinity Western Spartans won nationals last season and had a season record of 22-2 this past year.
The performance instilled that the TRU women’s volleyball team is not to be fooled with. They now head into the Canada West bronze medal game for a chance to still make nationals.
“This weekend was a good learning experience for us going forward. I think we do have a new air of confidence after taking them down the first match and we’re excited to take that with us next weekend to the bronze medal match,” fifth-year Kendra Finch stated. “Everyone is fired up for next weekend and ready to go. We all believe in each other and understand that if we keep together and trust each other, nationals is certainly in the cards for us.”
The Wolfpack will head to Calgary to face the Mount Royal University Cougars for a one-match, winner takes all confrontation. The winner of that game will not only claim the bronze medal of Canada West but also a berth to the U-Sports nationals happening March 13th to March 15th in Calgary.
“I am incredibly proud of this group of women. We have such a unique team with everyone contributing significantly to our success,” Finch humbly remarked. “Not only do we have a wicked group of athletes, we have a team full of top-notch people. I’m also really proud of Chad because, as a coach, I think he has grown immensely in my five years.”
Chad Grimm made it this deep into playoff territory in his entire career. “We are going to go home and get some rest and recovery and be ready to go on the road one more time next week,” Grimm stated. “Hopefully we can extend our season and hit Calgary for nationals in two weeks.”
Watch the Wolfpack play the biggest game of their program’s history when they take on the Mount Royal University Cougars live on cw.yaretv.com. Results will also be available on the WolfPack social media platforms and their website gowolfpack.ca.
The first game of the series will kick off this Friday at 7 p.m.