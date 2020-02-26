TRU women’s volleyball makes the Canada West semi-finals

Out of all of the Wolfpack teams at TRU this season, the women’s volleyball has had the most success. From the very beginning, the girls have dominated on the court and finished the regular season in fifth place with a record of 16-8.
Last weekend in the first round of playoffs they continued their fine play after beating the Grant MacEwan University Griffins 2-0 in a three-game series. It was the first time In program history to win a playoff series.
“I think it’s big for the program. I think that experience is obviously good.” Head coach Chad Grimm said. “We have been to playoffs four out of the last five years, so the girls have felt that feeling of being so close to closing out a series but coming up short. Hopefully, this makes it a little bit easier next time.”
They now have the chance to win the semi-finals of the Canada West playoffs and qualify for the U-Sports nationals.
Their path to nationals will be no easy task as they will take on the number one nationally ranked Trinity Western University Spartans who also won the U-Sports nationals last season. When the two teams faced off earlier this season, Trinity western won all four matchups.
The girls will play in the best of three series against TWU starting on Thursday, Feb. 27 starting at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to the league final and earn a birth to the U-Sports national championships in Calgary taking place in March.
The loser will go to a one-game bronze medal match against the loser of the other semi-final. The winner of that match will get the third seed to U SPORTS Nationals. There is a possibility TRU would host a bronze medal match.
Watch the Wolfpack play their biggest game in program history when they take on TWU in Langley on Feb.27th at 6 p.m. The matches will be shown on a pay-per-view basis on Canada West TV, you can access them by visiting cw.yaretv.com.
Results for the WolfPack matches will be available on their social media platforms and their website gowolfpack.ca
It isn’t quite the same success story for the men’s team who finished their season with a record of 8-14 and failed to make playoffs. They will look at this year as one for future success which gave their first years more playing time than usual.