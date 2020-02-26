Sonic the Hedgehog film review

Sonic the Hedgehog is a grounded film that showcases the care the filmmakers had for the film after it’s first disgusting graphics were redone. The plot’s a bit generic and the jokes are for kids, however, it’s a good watch if you’re in the mood for a wholesome story.
Sonic the Hedgehog has the Sega genesis character brought to Earth accidentally, which leads him to a human named Tom Wachowski. They soon join forces to stop Dr. Robotnik (played by Jim Carry) from capturing Sonic and taking his powers to rule the world.
Sonic is played by Ben Schwartz, who sounds like he’s living his dream by playing the blue blur. His energy and comedic timing do exceptionally well as he takes the very modern approach of breaking the fourth wall. He plays off the other characters well enough that the rest of the cast becomes elevated as a result. The only person who will either match or outdo him is Jim Carry, who brings the nostalgic energy he had from Ace Ventura and showcases it whenever he gets the chance. It’s infectious enough that the film will, on occasion, leave the audience more energized as a result.
The story isn’t the next Citizen Kane, however, for kids, it’s a good story about friendship, and for fans of the games, the movie gives enough easter eggs and nods that any fan of Sonic will also be pleased leaving the theatre. Its simple elements don’t hold any deep, thought-provoking sub-tones to dissect, but it doesn’t need them. The creators of the film just wanted a good experience with the character and they succeeded.
The only complaint that I have is that the show never slows down in its pacing, which makes sense for the character. However, it does sometimes, on occasion, feel drawn out that, when the next event does take place, it’s almost relieving due to the last event becoming somewhat overdrawn. However, this only happens once or twice so it doesn’t destroy the experience.
Sonic the Hedgehog was done with care and passion and that deserves a viewing. The dedication from the animation to the acting all shine through and that earns recognition. Though the story is generic, sometimes simple is better.