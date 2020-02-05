TRU AdventureU Outdoor club presents ‘Reel Rock 14’

For those looking for an evening out and have an interest in climbing, the TRU AdventureU Outdoor club has the event for you. On Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the TRU Alumni Theatre in the Clock Tower, students are welcome to check out three short films on the topics of bouldering, speed climbing and how climbing affected one small town in the U.S.
Nika Kedia, a member of the AdventureU Outdoor Club and organizer of the event, described each of the films. Kedia said, “one film is about Nina Williams and she is one of the elite women boulderers who is climbing like 40 feet, 50 feet without a rope and at a very high grade.”
Kedia said that the second film is about “this small town in Nevada and it’s this mining town but it has amazing climbing.” She added that “it just shows their culture clash and how their town is dying economically and how climbing and adventure tourism is helping with the economy of the town.”
Lastly, Kedia said the final film is about “Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell and how they break the speed record of free climbing The Noose on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.”
This is not the first time the club has put on movie nights like this either. Last year, Kedia also presented Reel Rock 13 for her peers to enjoy. Again, this was not something Kedia could accomplish on her own. Kedia said, “I applied for an event grant at TRUSU and I’ve got enough funding so that’s why I’m able to show the film for free.” Kedia added, “I had a lot of help from the adventure department as well.”
Kedia also decided to show these films for various reasons. Kedia said, “I just love climbing a lot and I also know that all my other classmates in the adventure department have been really looking forward to watching this film, and since no one else was putting it on in Kamloops, we thought why don’t we bring it over and share the stoke with the climbing community that’s also outside of TRU.”
While the event is free, the club is still asking attendees to pre-book their seats online, so they can be guaranteed a spot. There will be popcorn available by donation, along with free refills, and all donations will go towards the BC Climber’s Access Society.
The doors to the event will open at 6 p.m. and the films will start at 6:20 p.m. If you arrive early, you’re welcome to check out the booths set up, promoting the TRU AdventureU Outdoor club, and the brand new, Rock Creation club.
The TRU AdventureU Outdoor club always has events going on and you can easily find information and events on their Facebook page, TRU AdventureU Outdoor Club. They also have another event coming up on Feb. 12, about the youngest person to go to the south pole alone and unsupported as a guest speaker.