Letter to the Editor:

The use of technology has become an important part of the learning process in and out of the class. Every language class usually uses some form of technology and it has been used to both help and improves language learning.
The use of suitable technological materials can be useful for learners.
When we talk about technology in teaching and learning, the word ‘integration’ is used. With technology being part of our everyday lives, it is time to rethink the idea of integrating technology into the curriculum and aim to embed technology into teaching to support the learning process. That is to say, technology becomes an integral part of the learning experience and a significant issue for teachers, from the beginning of preparing learning experiences through teaching and the learning process.
It satisfies both the visual and auditory senses of the learners.
Warschauer described two different views about how to integrate technology into the class. First, in the cognitive approach, learners get the opportunity to increase their exposure to language meaningfully and make their own knowledge.
Second, in the social approach, learners must be given opportunities for authentic social interactions to practice real-life skills. This objective can be obtained through the collaboration of learners in real activities.
Learners can help teachers in technology integration because learners have had abundant time to master technology while teachers work on directing the instruction.
Learners’ cooperation can also be increased through technology. Cooperation is an important tool for learning, working cooperatively together to create tasks and learn from each other through reading their peers’ work.
The use of technology has changed the methods from teacher-centred to learner-centred. Teachers should be facilitators and guide their learners’ learning and this change is very useful for students to increase their knowledge.
A technology-enhanced teaching environment is more effective than a lecture-based class. Even if they do not know technology well teachers should find methods of applying technology as a useful learning instrument for their learners.
Technology encourages learners to learn individually and to acquire responsible behaviours.
The independent use of technologies gives learners self-direction.
According to Arifah, the use of the internet also increases learners’ motivation. The use of print, film, and the internet gives learners the chance to collect information and offers them different materials for the analysis and interpretation of both language and contexts.
The use of film helps learners to realize the topic with enthusiasm and develop their knowledge. Learners can learn meaningfully when technology is used in the process of learning through using computers and the internet.
It can be concluded that the combination of multimedia and teaching methodology is very important to attract the learners’ attention towards English language learning.
The technology plan must be closely aligned with the curriculum standards and teachers should know what educational approach is the most effective when integrating technologies into the classroom. They should create technology-integrated lesson materials that should concentrate on teaching and learning, not just on technology issues.
Teachers should find ways that technology can help them towards learner-centred instruction as opposed to teacher-centred instruction.