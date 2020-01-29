TRU donor vows to support single parents studying law

Lawyer and long-time Thompson Rivers University supporter Frank Quinn has provided TRU with $250,000 for new bursaries benefiting single parents studying law. Two deserving students will receive the funding to help make their education dreams a reality.
The Norma Quinn Memorial Law Bursary will be awarded to the same two students over three consecutive years, to help them complete their education.
“The meaning of the award is to honour my mother who was a very, very smart lady, but never had an opportunity to get an education,” Quinn said.
Quinn’s donation not only supports law students, but it also supports Limitless —TRU’s largest-ever fundraising campaign that has a goal of raising $50 million by the end of 2020, coinciding with the university’s landmark 50th anniversary. To date, Limitless has raised $42.3 million, making it well on its way to reaching the fundraising goal.
“It’s about opening doors to a bigger, brighter, bolder future. It’s about looking at how far we’ve come and far we can go,” TRU said on their website.
Quinn said today’s students are taking on more debt than when he attended law school. Noting that it’s even more difficult for single parents, he and his family decided to support those students in particular. They donated $250,000 to create two ongoing bursaries of up to $5,000 each that follow single-parent students.
“Frank Quinn has been an exceptional lawyer in Kamloops as well as having a significant impact on our city’s growth as a real estate developer,” said TRU law professor Brad Morse. “Knowing him as a law student at the University of Ottawa many years ago, I’m delighted but not surprised by his generous donation that will have a profoundly positive impact on two, single-parent law students for generations to come.”
Quinn is an honorary chair for the Limitless Campaign, a past director of the TRU Community Trust and a past member of the Board of Governors of TRU and the University College of the Cariboo. He was also a fierce advocate in the establishment of TRU’s law school.