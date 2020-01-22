TRU is launching a new program for basic trades skills

This program will be for students with diverse abilities needing additional support, and who will be interested in working in construction, warehousing, and landscaping.
The duration of the program will be 32 weeks, with the start on Feb. 24.
The given program will be delivered as classroom learning and lots of hands-on experience.
“We had talked about it for quite a few years, but we got a notification about funding by the provincial government from the Ministry for Advanced Education, Skills and Training and a private donation. We got it by the end of March last year, so we had to go quite quickly. We had to get a provisional approval offering for one year, and it had to go through all the official approval processes,” shared Jane Horton, TRU ESTR Program Project Manager.
“Those programs have been running a long, long time and if you’ll look there is another video of a program called ESTR market and it has been running for two years. I was a Chair of the University and Employment preparation for six years, and those programs were developed while I was a chair,” described Horton.
“Students will have 15 weeks for the first semester, and then a two-week break. Then they have 10 weeks, and another two-week break. After that, they do a practicum for six weeks, and then have one week, kind of wrap-up at the end of October,” described Horton.
“So, we always have the Career Exploration, Kitchen Assistant, and Retail Assistant programs. They start in September and run until May. The Trades Assistant program is going to start in February,” explained Horton.
TRU had an announcement in Top Ten Academia Stories due to its great job in launching this new trade assistant program.
“Lots of the courses just give them specialized training to work on different construction sites. This program offers more practical stuff and each student will be working individually. It’s not like everybody starts here and goes end there, it’s very specialized depending on each students’ skills and needs,” shared Horton.
With the program’s two-month practicum, students will have an opportunity to find a job after graduation.
“Apply as soon as possible! The deadline is coming up and we want to interview and get students ready. Specialized equipment will be covered through the funding from the government. International students can apply too, but there wouldn’t be special funding for them,” addressed Horton to new applicants.
“We’re already getting quite a few applications and we will start interviewing in the next couple of weeks,” said Horton.