New dog park in the works for Brocklehurst

Kamloops community members and their furry friends can look forward to a new dog park as a result of the future Trans Mountain pipeline expansion construction coming to Kamloops.
Trans Mountain has agreed, as part of the pipeline construction impacts, to finance the construction of a new dog park on Aviation Way to help area residents and their dogs stay active. The new park will fill the void of the Ord Road dog park in Brocklehurst, which will see a temporary closure due to the construction in early Spring 2020.
“We recognize how important physical activity is to people and their pets, and we understand that the temporary closure of a dog park can have a significant impact on residents’ ability to stay active,” said Lizette Parsons Bell, Director of Stakeholder Engagement & Communications for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, in a press release.
The new park will be located at the corner Aviation Way and Tranquille Road. The creation of the Aviation Way dog park is planned for completion before the temporary closure of the Ord Road dog park.
“We appreciate our ongoing collaboration with the City of Kamloops and are pleased to plan and finance the construction of a new park that will provide residents with a place to take their dogs during construction and that will be a lasting legacy for the community,” said Parsons Bell in a press release.
Once pipeline construction in the area is complete, the new Aviation Way park will remain open, and the Ord Road Dog Park will be restored and reopened to the public.
In advance of the Trans Mountain construction in March, the City will perform its own rock face mitigation work along Ord Road. The dog park will remain open during the City’s construction work; however, traffic control and occasional detours will be in place during this time. The City’s work is tentatively scheduled to start in late January and be completed in March.
“We’re happy to see the additional investment in Kamloops,” said Jen Fretz, the City’s Civic Operations Director. “The end result will be two dog parks in an area that is already well used by dog owners.”