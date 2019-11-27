TRUSU holds its very first Holiday Fest

The Thompson Rivers University Student Union is hosting its first-ever holiday fest in Campus Commons on Nov.29. This family-friendly event will include a tree lighting and free snacks for attendees.
Mackenzie Byers, Vice-President Internal of TRUSU said, “We were shocked to hear that campus doesn’t actually have a Christmas tree lighting that happens annually. We thought this is a great idea to be kind of the first and invite the community to our campus and the more we can foster that community and university relationship the better.”
The event will have vendors and essentially run as a mini winter carnival for students and people of the Kamloops community. There will be cookies and hot chocolate available and the event is completely free. The tree lighting ceremony will be held at 5 p.m.
“We took one of the big pines that are out front of the CAC and we are going to cover it in lights and then the lights will turn on for the first time at our event.”
Byers also mentioned that they have given large ornaments to different organizations on campus to decorate.
“We handed out about 35-40 big ornament balls that are just blank to 35 different departments at TRU from campus clubs to faculties and they each got to decorate it according to their department. We then take them back and they put them all on the tree for display.”
TRUSU is able to put on this event with funding through their entertainment budget and began planning as early as June, with the planning intensifying in September.
Byers also mentioned the various groups around TRU that are helping with the event. “We’re partnered with ESTR students groups; they’re serving our hot chocolate and sugar cookies. We also have the visual arts department and the VASA student club; they are creating the structure that is going to be used to light up the tree.”
Along with the rest of the activities at the festival, there will also be a photo booth for students and families to take part in.
Byers added “I really hope to see a lot of students, but I really want to see the community get excited about this. I know that lots of people are always looking for different holiday events that they can bring their families to. This is a really good family-friendly event because it’s safe and it’s geared to people of all ages with our games and our activities.”
Byers hopes that there is a good turnout for the event, although it is very new. The event will be from 4-6 p.m. and all are welcome. Anyone looking for more information can find it on trusu.ca.