TRU Women’s volleyball is off to the best start in program history

Head coach, Chad Grimm, is in a cheerful mood after his TRU women’s volleyball team is off to a dream start of eight wins out of ten games. This red-hot beginning to the season is the best the program has seen in its entire history.
Last week they earned their first-ever spot in the top 10 in the U-Sports national rankings.
“I am happy for the girls and the program for earning our first entry into the Top 10 in program history. It has been a long road from where we started and took a lot of players, coaches, volunteers and staff, both past and present, for us to reach the upper echelon of teams in this country,” said Grimm.
Although the coach is obviously excited about the recognition, he is looking to ensure his athletes remain grounded: “The recognition is nice and helps to validate the work we are doing as a group, but we also realize that these rankings do not change anything and our focus remains on our next opponents; as our main concern is how we are ranked at the end of the season.”
The ladies have plenty of work and a lot to prove with 14 games left in the season.
Third-year, outside hitter, Katie Ludvig gives us the inside scoop on how the team is feeling.
“It is definitely a new feeling of confidence we have walking into the gym every day. The start of the season has brought us closer as a group knowing we have all contributed and worked hard to get this far, but we also talk a lot about how we have a long way to go and how the hard work has to continue,” Ludvig stated. “A huge thing for us this year has been the amount of depth we have on our team, we don’t have a determined starting lineup so literally everyone has been contributing and because of that our practices are really competitive and we push each other every single day.”
The team appears confident to keep the momentum flowing into the second half of the season. Their new depth starts 2020 off right by coming out to the Tournament Capital Centre on Jan. 10 to witness the TRU women’s volleyball continue their dream season as they take on the Manitoba Bisons on their home floor. The action goes down at 6:45 p.m.