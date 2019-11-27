TRU students place first at BC MBA Games

Oct. 25-27, Thompson Rivers University competed in the BC MBA Games, an annual competition amongst Business programs in the province. This year, the Games were held at UBC Sauder School of Business.
The theme this year’s Games was Industry 4.0: The Future of Business. The theme was meant to inspire participants to think about the challenges businesses and societies are facing from the exponential growth of technology and their role in shaping a better future.
The MBA Games have three categories of events: academics, spirit and sports, and testing each group’s enthusiasm and teamwork skills.
24 students represented TRU at the Games. They placed first in the Marketing Case, Soccer and Team Dance competitions, second in Video Making and Fundraising, and third in the Amazing MBA Race and Non-profit Case.
The total scores from all the competitions secured TRU first place over UBC Sauder School of Business, University of Victoria, SFU Beedie School of Business and Vancouver Island University. TRU beat out defending champions UBC Sauder School of Business by one point.
“That was a close margin,” team captain Akhil Prabhu said. “You should have looked at their faces, but they were good sportsmen.”
The TRU team meets every Friday for academics and on Sundays for sports and dance practice, with faculty members and coaches Warveni Jap and Nancy Southin attending sessions to provide feedback and assist them with their case study presentations.
“The team started practicing in July 2019,” Prabhu stated. “We put ridiculous amounts of hours into preparation for case studies, sports and dance events. We aimed at becoming the best team by spending a lot of time together to develop a bond with each and every team member.”
In addition to placing first overall, the team won the “Most Spirited Award” and the “Player of the Games Award,” which was given to team member Gandharave Chopra.
The team is eligible to attend the National MBA Games in Hamilton, Ont. in January. They have yet to decide if they will be going.
As the winning school, TRU will host the 2020 BC MBA Games. Team member Viona D’souza says hosting the games next year will be exciting for Thompson Rivers University, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary next year.