TRU basketball teams show they aren’t to be messed with

The TRU basketball program is alive and well with both men’s and women’s teams subject to winning records as they head into the second half of the season. Let us start off with the women’s team who hold a 5-3 league record after eight games played. Not bad for a team that had a league record of 4-16 last season.
This noticeable spark in play can be attributed to the new head coach Goran Nogic, who clearly evokes passion on the sideline. He is constantly screaming and yelling through a thick Serbian accent, encouraging his players to fight harder with eager support. Some love it, others hate it.
Be that as it may, the results speak for themselves: the guy knows how to win.
Another reason for the change in tide with the women’s basketball program is the return of fifth-year, Emma Piggin, who did not play last year while she welcomed her new baby to the family. She has been vital for the team, knocking down some clutch shots in each game she has played in.
The men’s team is also off to a solid start after they hold a season record of 6-2 after eight games played. Again, a great start considering they had a league record of 6-14 last year.
The stronger play can be credited to team veterans Joe Davis and Anton Bilous. Both players have been sensational with their finishing, knocking down tough shots consistently.
Joe Davis, a local Kamloops kid, is averaging a team-high of 19.3 points per game. Anton Bilous, a product from Ukraine, trails directly behind Davis with an average of 16.4 points per game.
With Joe battling in the paint and Anton hitting shots from the floor, these two are hard to stop.
Come cheer on your TRU basketball teams as they face the University of Saskatchewan Huskies on Nov. 29 at the tournament capital centre in Kamloops.
Tip-off begins with the men’s team at 5 p.m followed by the women’s team at 7 p.m. This will be the last chance to watch the teams play before they take their winter break.