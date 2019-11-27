KamCon announces return for its third year

The convention that had people flocking to the CAC early November has announced it will be returning for the third year. Next year the event will take place from Oct. 23-25.
There will be some changes for the third year of the convention, including more rooms to spread things out and give more space. They will also be hosting an all-ages party on Friday night.
“We’re so lucky to have received some outstanding feedback and support from our many guests and vendors. It’s so encouraging that about half of our vendors from this year have already reserved their spots for 2020,” said Tyler Carpentier, one of the organizers of the convention.
KamCon started in 2018 with a few tabletop role-playing games and some dedicated attendees. It now features a larger selection of anime and pop references as well as more people coming dressed up.
Next year they plan on expanding the selection of content as well as vendors so there will be something for everyone.
“Our guest’s and vendor’s experiences are what will keep KamCon a healthy and vibrant annual event. Our primary focus for the weekend is to provide a safe space for fans and gamers to gather and celebrate their hobbies together,” said Carpentier.
It was also mentioned that the atmosphere of the convention was something that people look forward to and the organizers, Carpentier as well as Julian Leader, look to keep going for the community.
If you want more information or to purchase tickets you can visit their website kamloopsconvention.ca.