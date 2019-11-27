Exam season is here, are you prepared?

Next week the formal exam period begins and that means more studying, hammering out those final essays, and lots of coffee. Lots of places on campus are willing to help you get prepared and ace all of those final assignments.
The writing centre will be offering limited appointments during the exam period as well as after-hour appointments at some of their satellite locations.
For a cup of tea, a nap, or some resources the wellness centre will also be open during the exam period. There won’t be any specific events going on but the centre will be open.
Counselling, as well as accessibility services, are open all the way up to the Dec. 24 so you can pop by to schedule something there, across from the cashier in Old Main.
If you live in residence, Residence Advisors will be available until the end of the exam period for additional support.
Tuition for the winter semester is due Jan. 3 so you can get ahead and pay it at the campus cashier before you leave for the Winter break.
The registration deadline for classes is Dec. 19 so double-check that you’re in the correct classes, don’t forget about the advisors if you need clarification!
There are lots of study rooms on campus, including in the libraries (Main and HOL) as well as the TRUSU building. These are a great place to study and can be booked online.
Food services will be open during the break as well, some of them will have adjusted hours and the best place to keep up to date with that is their Instagram.
The Multi-Faith Chaplains will also be on campus during the exam period and this Friday will be giving out cookies and hot chocolate to end off the semester.
There are lots of supports on campus this exam period, reach out if you need some help or need to take a break.
TRU comes back from the break on Jan. 6 with the Winter semester in full swing.