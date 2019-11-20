Zane Franklin is red hot for the Kamloops Blazers

Zane Franklin, captain of the Kamloops Blazers is tearing up the Western Hockey League. The boy from a small town in Alberta is currently tied third in scoring with 30 points in 21 games. He has guided his team to the top of the B.C division and plans on staying there.
“I think we have a great team this year. We have been playing great hockey so far and I think if we continue to build, we can make a good push this year,” Franklin stated.
When asked about his budding career, Franklin remembers his roots: “I’m from a really small town in Alberta called Marwayne, the population of about 500 people. I started playing when I was four years old. There wasn’t a lot else to do,” Franklin remarked. “This is my second year as a Blazer. I was traded here from Lethbridge. I’ve really enjoyed my time here in Kamloops.”
Franklin averaged a point per game last year after he collected 68 points in as many games. This season he is on pace to smash his previous scoring record. His sparked play could be due to the fact that he was named Captain for the first time during his career at the beginning of this season. “I’ve never been captain before so I’m still learning as I go,” Franklin said. “It has been such an awesome experience and such a huge honour. A lot of great leaders have worn the ‘C’ for the blazers.”
Not only can Franklin score, but he is also known to drop the mitts and back up his team-mates from time to time.
“This season I have only fought once,” Franklin laughed. “You should have seen me my first year in the league, I probably fought every other game. Now I try to focus on the offence part, but don’t worry I’m always ready for a little scuffle.”
As a student, attending a Blazers game is a great way to get in touch with the community and enjoy high-level sport at a fair price.
Many students are unaware of the fun one can have by attending a hockey game. With an average attendance of 4257 people, it is a great way to enjoy your night with some friends.
“I think it is awesome when the students come,” Franklin said, “Usually they are the loudest ones in the arena, and they are even louder after they get a few drinks in them. The team tries to give them a deal.”
Catch Franklin and the Blazers in action for their next home game on November 27th where they will take on the Edmonton Oil Kings at the Sandman Centre, downtown Kamloops, at 7:00 p.m.
If you cannot catch them this weekend, check out the team schedule online as they will be playing in Kamloops throughout the season until March.