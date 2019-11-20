TRUSU Eco Club promotes sustainability with a screening of Tomorrow

On Thursday, Nov. 14, members of the TRUSU Eco Club gathered in room 1015 of the International Building for a screening of the short-film Tomorrow.
The movie showcased a number of alternative methods that can help eradicate the harmful practices found in agriculture, economics, energy and education.
Christian Andrews, co-president of the club, told the Omega that they chose the film after it was suggested to them by Film for Change through TRU’s Sustainability department.
“We looked at what movies we could screen that had to do with our values as a club and we heard good things about this movie, so we decided to screen it free for students,” he said.
Andrews added that the primary goal of the film screening was to help students understand that they don’t have to start a “large movement” to make a change.
Instead, he insisted that it is more realistic for them to focus on “small initiatives” that can add up to make a noticeable difference.
“That’s really what this is all about, to do small things in your local community that can encourage other people to follow suit,” he said.
When asked what small projects TRUSU’s Eco Club was involved in, Andrews mentioned their annual Clothing Swap Drive.
“The clothing swap basically deals with the fast fashion industry which is super harmful and detrimental to the environment,” he said.
“So we’re partnering with TRUSU who will educate students about the fast fashion industry and then we’re going to host a clothing swap which will allow students to bring their old used clothes and trade it all for free,” he explained.
As for small initiatives he’d recommend to other students, Andrew said that practicing responsible recycling is a great way to get started.
“I know people who tend to throw trash in the recycling but if you throw garbage in the recycling bin, all the recycling is now considered garbage,” he said.
“One thing that people on campus could do is understand what goes into which bin and put a real effort into learning what’s recyclable and what’s not,” he furthered.
When asked to explain just how small initiatives contribute to global change, Andrew also insisted that every movement “starts with a small idea.”
“That’s what this whole movie is about,” he said. “It’s about starting small and working with what you have as opposed to working towards something that may or may not be achievable.”
Adding to his sentiments, Stacia Panko, the club’s other co-president, said Tomorrow was the ideal film choice since it gave an “optimistic” look at some of the environmental problems plaguing society today.
“We just want viewers to be inspired and uplifted by the film and inspired to make changes in their lives and in the community,” she said.
“Hopefully there will be more ideas from what they’ve done in the film because they go to lots of different communities around the world and look at how those communities are creating initiatives to be more sustainable,” she added.
Panko maintained that the club’s overall goal is to “generate ideas from the film” that can help inspire more people to become active within their local communities.
“After looking at those initiatives, hopefully, we can create ideas for our own that mirror those,” she said.