TRU’s New Intercultural Club hosts their first event

The TRUSU South Asian Association for Students Recreation And Culture celebrated the Festival of Lights on campus as their first event on Nov. 15. Diwali also knows at the Festival of Lights in India is a multicultural celebration where people celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.
Legend says that Lord Rama, who is known as the incarnation of God Vishnu, returned to his hometown of Ayodhya after 14 years of exile with his younger brother Laxman and his wife Sita after successfully executing Ravana who had kidnapped Sita.
A week-long festival, Diwali brings the whole community together. People thoroughly clean and wash their houses in the attempt of ‘Diwali cleaning’ and usually buy new clothes, make new investments, buy jewellery and light up their whole house with traditional tea-light called ‘diyas’ to spread light in every corner of their house.
The diyas are placed in every corner of the house to welcome Goddess Laxmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. Evening ‘Pooja’ gifts are exchanged.
The event started with prayers and a welcome speech by the President of the newly formed TRUSU club, Shivam Sethi who explained how the formation of this club is aimed at bringing people not only from India but also the neighbouring countries together and providing students and members with resources all under the same roof.
The club has active members from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The SAASRC has teamed up with the writing centre and the math centre to facilitate services for the students.
Another interesting approach that this new TRUSU club impressed its audience with was its ‘sustainable rangoli’.
Rangoli is a form of art where beautiful patterns are created on the ground using powdered food colouring, coloured rice, pulses, dry flour or flower petals. The venue of the event was decorated by a rangoli of maple leaves and rose petals instead of powdered colours.
The event was graced with the presence of members from TRU World, James Gordon who is the Environmental Programs and Research Coordinator at TRU.
The attendees were encouraged to join a game of Kahoot focused on trivia questions about South Asian countries.
Club members performed their traditional folk dances and the attendees were provided with traditional Indian food. The SAASRC is planning more events in the future keeping in mind the interests of students from South Asian countries. The club members can be reached at saasrc2020@gmail.com.