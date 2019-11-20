The Mandalorian: You gotta start somewhere

While streaming services have held some originals that have justified the monthly fee that they require, with Netflix holding countless from You, Bojack Horseman to Stranger Things and Amazon Prime Video having series like The Boys and Good Omens. The question stands, however, on whether or not the house of the mouse can deliver a series of its own.
The Mandalorian follows a lone gun-slinger who traverses the galaxy in search of his next mark as he works as a bounty hunter during an age after the rebellion of the empire.
The Mandalorian is played by Pedro Pascal and even though his face is covered by a mask for the entire runtime of the two episodes that are released, he displays a level of emotion that both hooks an audience and has a likability to it that comes through. The dialogue that was written for this character displays a certain level of maturity that demonstrates the show isn’t a children’s show, however, it doesn’t discount them either. The secret of Star Wars is that most of the enemies don’t have personification which allows certain extras to be discarded without thought as to how they are discarded.
The show is written by Jon Favreau, the same writer of the accredited film, Chef and director of the latest Lion King remake. He not only provides a sense of lore to the world that has already been defined but a presence of the character to the situation that gives a great amount of suspense. The first episode, in particular, holds a great ending credit scene that leaves both an audience wanting more and a Star Wars fan satisfied that the series itself has a place within the universe as opposed to other installments that come off as mere cash grabs. (I’m looking at you Rogue One).
Does the series alone justify the $8.99 a month paywall? At its current state, no. The series will have eight episodes in total, and without the other six episodes to reflect on during the writing of this review, it doesn’t hold enough for the price of admission. However, if you’re a solid Disney fan who wants to see a bunch of Disney originals and see their original content, I would highly recommend it.