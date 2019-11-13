TRU student set to launch a professional clothing drive

The TRU Faculty of Education & Social Work is hosting a professional clothing drive with award-winning MEd student Sultan Sandur, who is also a fashion designer. He will help carry out the consultations of the event.
The clothing drive will be an on-going event for the month of November. Roxane Letterlough from the School of Economics initially came up with the idea when she started collecting professional items for her Indigenous students and the drive has become a faculty-wide affair with the help of Sandur.
A few important things to note would be: there will be three clothing drop off points: AE 360 in the Arts & Education building, OM 2465 in the Old Main building and HOL 150 in the Brown Family House of Learning building.
The clothing will be collected until Nov. 27 and students are encouraged to donate gently used clothing keeping in mind that other students will be using the clothes for professional events like interviews, meetings, practicums, field placements and workforce. Students are also encouraged to book their style consultation appointments with Sandur over two days in early December (Dec. 2 & Dec. 3).
The Faculty of EDSW is in much need and invites students to donate the following items: layering pieces such as cardigans, blazers, jackets, dress pants, professional dresses, tights, collared shirts, blouses, dress shoes, scarves and other accessories.
Buying professional attire is hard to afford on a student budget especially if you’re living away from home and financing yourself. This initiative by the Faculty of EDSW will not only help students in need but also help them concentrate on what they’re preparing for instead of being worried about what they’re going to wear and how they’re going to afford it.
For more information about the drive, interested students can contact Sandur at sultan@justsultan.com