The Lighthouse Review-Easily the best film of the year

The Lighthouse is hands down the most sophisticated, well-acted, well-edited, and well-written film I’ve seen this year. I can easily picture scenes in my mind yet still find interesting aspects with just thinking through a different perspective.
Usually, this is where I give a brief plot synopsis about the film I’m reviewing. However, the less a viewer knows to go into this movie, the better because nothing compares to the journey this film does to one’s mind.
William DeFoe and Robert Patterson are the only actors in the film who have any dialogue, and the entire film takes place on an island with a lighthouse. The film depends on the strength of both actors to take the multiple monologues that they have and have that be enjoyable. Yet the two men still somehow go above and beyond that by miles, with each giving the performers of their lives. A film should have this through every performer, yet these two act as if they’ll never act again and give everything they got, elevating this picture to god-like status.
This is a movie that almost every audience member will leave with a different perception of the story and its meanings. Though I don’t think anyone can leave this film not liking the picture due to the intrigue it has mixed in with the amazing editing and sound mixing. The editing had viewers constantly on edge and unnerved yet then presents dialogue could crack up even the most stoned-face critic.
This is all amplified by the decision to present the film in black and white, with imagery that becomes far more disturbing due to the lack of colour scheme leaving the visuals up to the imagination of the audience. This is a genius move due to the director playing on people’s fear of the unknown and representing this with such a simple choice.
And the sound editing does this eerie effect that defines its presents with the fact that it never lets up. The continuous shifts and blasts of shattering effects held me on the edge of my seat in a way no film has done for me in a theatre. And with the set design holding to the time-frame to the point where everything seemed like an artifact, leaving the audience fully immersed.
This masterpiece earns any and all accolades there is for step forwards in cinema. I could go on but if you, the reader, take anything from this review, just drop the newspaper and go watch it.