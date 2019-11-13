Long Night Against Procrastination is just around the corner

Long Night Against Procrastination, commonly known as LNAP returns to the TRU Library on Nov.14. The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. the following morning in the main library.
LNAP is an event focused on providing students with a chance to work on essays, projects and other school assignments leading up to finals as well as providing wellness and community to over 300 students.
There will be multiple supports, including the Writing Centre and the Math Centre, on hand to help students with whatever school work they need to complete. Of course, don’t forget the librarians!
There will be snacks, beverages (bring your own mug) as well as pizza to help everyone stay alert and focused on their to-do list. There will be multiple wellness activities throughout the night to try something new.
They will also be doing campus-wide walks, which is an added bonus if you live at North Tower or McGill or if you just want to reset with a walk outside. There will be three throughout the evening at 9 and 11 p.m. as well as 1 a.m.
“LNAP also encourages students to focus on their wellness and practice self-care by providing opportunities to take a healthy and mindful break for a yoga session, chair massage, craft, or even by getting a henna tattoo or some eyebrow threading!” says Julia Wells, one of the librarians with TRU said.
There are some new activities this year, including the citation station. There will be a booth dedicated to helping you do citations throughout the evening.
This year will also be the debut of massage chairs, they will be offering 5-minute neck and shoulder massages to help with staring at the computer screen.
Make sure to register ahead of time online and bring all outlines, assignment guidelines, textbooks and anything else relevant with you to help out on the night of. They also suggest you bring a rough draft so the support on hand can assist as best as possible.
This event has happened for multiple years and always has a great turnout so registering ahead of time is recommended. There will be drop-in’s allowed as long as there is room.