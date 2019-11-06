TRU IHI Chapter hosts a movie screening of Greg’s Wings Project Documentary

In an effort to inspire future medical professionals to strive toward contributing to quality improvement in the healthcare system, the TRU Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Open School Chapter held a screening of “Falling Through the Cracks: Greg’s Story.”
The event, which was held in the Brown Family House of Learning Building on Oct. 30, was organized by two fourth-year leadership nursing students at TRU.
Jennifer Stieda, a representative from the Quality Improvement Department for the western part of Interior Health, told the Omega that the purpose of the screening was to help people learn about ways they could make a difference in the organizations they worked for.
“The IHI Open School Chapter is about quality improvement and trying to get students involved in quality improvement before they start off on their careers,” she explained.
The film itself revolves around Greg Price, a 31-year-old engineer who was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2012.
While his diagnosis is considered to be one of the most treatable cancers when addressed early, delays in the healthcare system contributed to the growth of the tumour in his body.
A few days after the cancerous testicle was removed, Price died of a blood clot.
In commemoration of his life, his family shared his story through the film to help raise awareness of the gaps in the healthcare system.
“Greg’s Wings is all about a family and an individual’s journey through the healthcare system,” Naomi Jensen, manager of Quality Improvement for Interior Health west added.
“It does have an unfortunate outcome in the story but what the family really wants to do is to be able to share Greg’s story to help us understand and really foster and engage in conversations about system improvement, patient safety, and the role that we all have to play,” she explained.
Jensen insisted that everyone should be concerned about addressing the cracks in the healthcare system to ensure patient safety.
“That’s kind of where this is all coming from. It’s really to share that story and spark those conversations and relay those ‘aha’ moments of how we can all work to make things better.”
“Ultimately, it really begins with that conversation…and the power that comes from the people who are actually providing that care.”
Jensen also said she hopes that students viewing the screening realize that they have the power to help make a difference.
“No matter what profession you’re going into, there will always be cracks in a system,” she said.
“They have a voice to speak up and to help improve it, to make it better, whether they’re working in healthcare or maybe even beyond that.”
Robyn MacDonald, one of the students who helped to establish TRU’s IHI chapter, told The Omega that the organization aims to “bring together students” from various health and medical disciplines.
“We’re trying to get social work, respiratory and nursing (students) involved, as well as lots of science students who are thinking about going into any medical fields,” she explained.
“I think it’s important to have lots of different perspectives about how we can improve the system, so we’re just joining a global community and learning more about what we can do to improve healthcare.”