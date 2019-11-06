TRU basketball undefeated after home opening weekend

Open your closets and grab your brooms! This past weekend, the TRU Wolfpack men and women’s basketball has swept the Trinity Western Spartans away after both teams won their back-to-back matches played at the Tournament Capital Centre here in Kamloops.
On the women’s side, both games were tight, with TRU edging TWU in the final quarter.
“We worked so hard for two months, we did all we could, we tried to lock it down on defence and we got the win. I think that is all you can ask for at the end of the day,” Fifth-year guard Leilani Carney said, after her second game on Saturday.
She also earned herself the MVP title after dropping twelve stealthy points. These were also the first two wins for new coach Goran Nogic, who surely brings a new zeal to the side-line – with his screams and cries in his thick Serbian accent.
In the men’s court, it did not seem fair after TRU won both games convincingly by over twenty points. The final game on Saturday ended with the packed crowd in unison, chanting “Warm up the bus!” to their Vancouver rivals. The spectator’s excitement was fiery; the announcer, warned by referees, dissuaded the crowd from poking fun at any Trinity player personally. It was all good-hearted and fun to watch as the TRU men’s team cruised into a 2-0 record to start this season.
“I think we have to take it one game at a time. We executed really well, and we were really excited to come out here and play for the fans – it is so nice to get the first couple wins out of the way,” fifth-year Joe Davis said after he claimed a monstrous twenty-eight points on Saturday, “We share the ball well. Tonight it might have been my night, but next time it will be someone else. That is just the way we play.”
The men’s and women’s teams will be on the road next weekend (November 8-9) as they meet up with the University of British Columbia Okanagan in Kelowna, B.C. It is the latest instalment of the “President’s Cup” series between the two schools. The WolfPack lead the women’s division after soccer beat and tied UBCO earlier this year.