Language Learning Centre celebrates Halloween

TRU Language Learning Centre welcomed crowds of ESL students to celebrate the spooky holiday of Halloween on Oct. 31. Students participated in classic Halloween tradition such as pumpkin carving.
The Language Learning Centre works to not only support students in developing their English-speaking skills but include all TRU students in the fun of Western cultural practices like Halloween.
New this year was the pumpkin carving event where students got to test their creativity with the beloved Halloween tradition. Students were also invited to join in on Halloween crafts run by Language Learning Teaching Assistant Shurong Ji (Sharon) and sugar cookie decorating. The afternoon was the perfect escape for the stresses university can have on students especially those away from home.
“It builds community and you get to meet a bunch of people. It’s a social event and a cultural event all wrapped together,” Language Learning TA Jennifer Revel said.
The Language Learning Centre is a welcoming environment where students of all disciplines can come for support, focusing mainly on ESL related concerns. The centre’s space is complete with desks, computers, printers and a comfy place to relax with a cup of coffee or tea. Teaching assistants are available for support whether it be help with written assignments or brainstorming ideas for future projects.
The Language Learning Centre also offers the English Conversation Club, run by TA Hien N Nguyen. This club is open to all students on Tuesday and Friday, 1 to 2:30 p.m. who would like to take their spoken English skills into casual conversations. Nguyen boasts that this club is a perfect way to improve and flourish in the English language.
The centre is open four days a week; Tuesday to Friday. No appointment is needed, just a need and time to handle it.