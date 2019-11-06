Countdown review: Counting down until it was over

Before this movie came out, death clocks didn’t hold much fear towards the masses and after watching Countdown, I still believe that. This film tried to juggle being a character study on grief, a comedy about the middle class, and a drama about sexual harassment in the workplace. It failed at all three.
Countdown follows a nurse who downloads an app that states the exact time someone will die and shows her she has only three days. As she tries to escape her demise, she meets others who have the same timeframe she was given.
A film where death itself is the antagonist can be done effectively and a timer to accompany this villain is an interesting premise, which is why I’m against this movie more than I should be. Films that deal with fateful demises are essentially a blank canvas that any director can make into an incredible piece of art. Hell, even if it’s not art, it can be entertaining like the Final Destination series. So when nothing happens for a duration of the series with the exception of misplaced gore, it takes a toll.
Every scene had either a joke that felt forced or a story beat that almost felt offensive to the actual political issues. Without spoiling anything, there comes a point that it feels like a 14-year old heard about the #Metoo movement and wrote a screenplay about what he thought was a good solution. This, in particular, was hard because the concepts that this movie brings to the table about fate aren’t even that bad, but then their response to those themes is just middle fingers to the audience.
The gore itself is something worth mentioning because there isn’t a lot but the movie tries its best to show it has gore. The scene will play out where the gore will be shown very close up, then a character will discuss it and it will be referenced a third time until the story can continue. It comes off as if these were the pictures best shots and the director wanted it to seem more appealing than it actually was.
Countdown is mediocre, yet still, trash and that’s the worst a film can be. Because one person’s trash can be another person’s treasure but with mediocre trash, its made so that nothing can be done to improve it.