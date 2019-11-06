Big Little Science Centre hosts second annual gala

The Big Little Science Centre hosted its second annual fundraising gala on Saturday, November 2nd at The Dunes, Kamloops. The evening kicked off with a very interactive way to raise money- the guests bidding for dinner.
The first five tables that bid the highest amount we’re allowed to eat prior to the other guests. People were attracted to the silent auction quietly bidding as the evening proceeded.
This event was the sixth successful fundraiser event for the science centre.
“We’re at our capacity of what we wanted, we’re full which is good. Always great for a fundraiser to be full,” said Gord Stewart, Executive Director at The Big Little Science Centre.
Donations were made by many of the famous businesses across Kamloops like Sun Peaks Resort, Scorpion Technologies, Coast Sundance Lodge, Frick and Frack, Whitespot and The Dunes.
The fire that destroyed Parkcrest elementary has caused students to shuffle and the Big Little Science Centre to vacate its old home in the former Happyvale elementary. The science centre will be reopening in November in the former Value Village location in downtown.
On being asked about what this fundraiser Gala is really about, Stewart said,
“The Gala is an annual thing but this year it is a little special because of the fire at Parkcrest Elementary. The fundraiser is about getting some funds for getting the science centre help for its move which will help us get into our new home where we can start promoting science and science education.”
The event featured guest speaker Mateen Shaikh who is a statistics professor at TRU.
Shaikh talked about artificial intelligence. Hired by Thompson Rivers University in 2017 as part of the University’s plan to deliver data science, Shaikh was not only contributory to the development of a Masters in Data Science but is also working on developing an undergraduate degree in Data Science.
He currently holds funding from the federal government for methods in optimization and statistical machine learning used in data science.
“The big little science centre is fantastic for encouraging science with a variety of ages, I’m excited to do my little bit today by talking about artificial intelligence,” said Shaikh.
The Big Little Science Centre was founded by Dr. Gordon R. Gore, a retired science teacher in the year 2000. Dr. Gore dedicated his life to teaching science in an interactive learning environment making the science centre one of his many achievements over the years.