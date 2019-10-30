Winter Wolfpack teams are back inside the TCC

It’s the most wonderful time of year for sports lovers and the busiest time of the year for our Wolfpack mascot Wolfie as the TCC will be hosting a TRU sports event each weekend through March.
TRU Basketball and Volleyball will share the TCC court and host both their seasons inside the gym where you will be able to catch all the action and stay clear of the cold weather.
All teams will be looking forward to a successful season, starting with women’s volleyball who are out to roar, start of four straight wins. Their most recent victory was against Calgary in their home opening weekend where they beat the Albertan team by 3-1 in front of friends and family.
“It’s been really good so far. We have a lot of players, a lot of depth, anyone can go in for anyone and play really well,” second-year middle Haley McNaught said.
Its been opposite ends of the spectrum for the Volleyball men’s program as they start their season to an 0-4 record after losing to the University of Calgary 3-2 on their home court in a tight match.
“We got to get better at raising our intensity after 20 points and closing out games. We’ve had leads almost all the way through so the only disappointment is on the coaches as we’ve missed out on some quality volleyball chances,” head coach Pat Hennelley stated.
Not an ideal start but the season is still very young and promising as both teams will continue their campaign into next weekend where they will host the University of Alberta on Nov. 8. Come support your team as the men’s team will start things off at 5 p.m. and the women will follow up at 6:45 p.m.
The men and women’s basketball will be having their season and home opener this upcoming weekend on Nov. 1.
“Being at home to start the year is nice. At the end of the day, you play 10 at home and 10 on the road. You have to take care of your home games in order to be successful,” Men’s basketball head coach Scott Clarke said.
The men’s team will be looking to have a big year after missing playoffs last year with a record of six wins and 14 losses. Clarke had a busy summer as he made multiple signings including Fredrico Martins who was Portugal’s leading scorer in the 2019 FIBA U-18 European ‘B’ men’s basketball championship. The women’s team will also be looking to improve last year’s record after they finished the year with four wins and 16 losses.
The poor record leads to women’s head coach Scott Reeves being terminated, replaced by new head coach Goran Nogic. The new coach is looking to kickstart his team for the season.
“The possibility to challenge and share my coaching philosophy at the university sports level was the main reason I wanted this position,” Nogic states, ” At the same time, I believe and I hope that together with the players, directors and all supporters of the program we can change the current status of WolfPack women’s basketball in the Canadian basketball community as well as the chance to promote Kamloops as a sports city.”
Come and watch your Wolfpack basketball teams play this weekend as the men tip-off Friday at 5 p.m. followed by the women at 8 p.m. The entertainment should be fixating as their will be passionate play mixed with music, games and cheerleaders.