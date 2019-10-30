TRUSU ICE Club holds pitch competition

Last Friday, the TRUSU I.C.E Club held the It Starts With An Idea pitch competition. Seven entrepreneurs each had two minutes to present their ideas to a panel of judges, and the winner of the event would receive $2,500.
Pitches were scored on if they had a clear problem and solution, value proposition, a market, profitability, feasibility and overall presentation.
Payal Khadaria kicked off the event with their idea of mobile salons, where businesses would bring personalized services to the customer. This would be convenient for stay-at-home parents, for a birthday party or perhaps just a night in.
“I want to target the student population in Kamloops with this idea. It’s untested, therefore we don’t have local competition,” Khadaria said.
Nafis Ahmed came in third place, receiving $1,500 for his idea.
Ahmed wants to create an online service market that would connect customers with their desired service, whether it’s healthcare, auto repair or entertainment. The company would only bring up verified services, helping to eliminate any safety concerns.
Allan Voykin and Karampreet Kaur came in second place, receiving $2,000 for their idea: Lift Me Up.
Voykin, who’s wheelchair-bound, explained the difficulties he faces when using public washrooms. Lift Me Up wants to create standard toilet seats that can be raised and lowered using an app.
“The problem that exists with most toilets is that they have a fixed activation switch,” he explained, “this is unsanitary and can be difficult for people in wheelchairs to access.”
The app would be programmable in order to set the toilet at the proper height.
Chinomso Onuoha came in first place, receiving $2,500 for her winning idea: Chop.
Chop would eliminate produce waste from local grocery stores, making sure everything gets used. Onuoha explained that she’d collaborate with grocery stores to get access to leftover fruits and vegetables that haven’t gone bad but aren’t bought due to dents or marks. Chop would start with making juices from the produce and then move onto creating meals.
The event brought out lots of people to hear new ideas and learn more about the work that TRUSU I.C.E has been doing on campus and in the community.