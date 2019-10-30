TRU men’s soccer kicked out of playoffs

The TRU men’s soccer team sure felt the cold after they were knocked out of the Canada West quarter-finals by Mount Royal University in Calgary this past weekend. The team fell 2-1 to the home side on a windy afternoon and a snow-covered pitch.
This is the first quarter-finals loss for the men in program history and the first year since 2016 that they will fail to make the Canada West final four. A tough pill to swallow indeed.
“It was a tough loss and a disappointing way to end the season. But very proud of the group being able to make the playoffs three years in a row,” Head coach John Anutlov said, “That is great for our program. We came up a little short today and were not at our best. A good learning experience for us going forward. Really optimistic about the future and the group of players coming back and the new players coming into the program. We will just continue to keep the program at the level where it is at and take it a little further.”
The team will have a large group of returning players as they will only lose one-fifth year this year, that being Justin Donaldson who played his last game for the wolf pack on Saturday.
“The game today, was definitely a tough one, the result didn’t go our way and I feel we just weren’t quite there today. It wasn’t our greatest performance but we ground until the end. Overall the season this year was all about consistency and we just didn’t have that. We went up and down but fortunately, we still made playoffs and showed many teams we can compete with anyone! As I’ve said before it was an injury-filled year but we persevered and did what we could. As a fifth-year, I’m happy to say I had a great time with this team and enjoyed my final year. Proud of this group of guys and finally we have a nice stepping stone for the team next year to build on. Many players returning and I\’92m sure coach John will bring quality guys in. I look forward to coming out and supporting the team as an alumnus and fan of TRU WolfPack.” Donaldson stated.
The men’s team will now head into their spring and summer seasons. Although they didn’t go as far as they wanted this regular season, they can be proud of the way they battled and can use this disappointment as motivation for upcoming years.