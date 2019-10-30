TRU holds annual career mentorship event

Last Tuesday, TRU held its annual Career mentoring event: Connect All Faculties, in the Grand Hall. In order to enhance their own career paths, students were able to meet forty different mentors from a range of fields, including Tourism, HR, Education, Computer Science and Finance.
This is the school’s tenth year hosting the Connect All Faculties event. Since then, they have helped 3,300 students and 600 mentors make career connections.
Students got to meet five mentors of their choice for ten minutes each before rotating. Students were encouraged by career counsellors before the event to give a brief description of themselves and their career goals.
“There’s going to be many ripple effects that come from the conversations today,” Larissa Pepper, a TRU alumni and mentor explained, “a network is built one conversation at a time, and this event is designed for you to practice that.”
Students asked questions such as what’s new and trending in an industry, are their technologies that will change the future of the industry, or if their jobs will exist by the time they graduate. In addition to this, students asked about the mentors’ personal career paths, such as their first job or post-secondary education.
A member of Alumni Relations gave advice on how to make the most of the event. “Talk to someone who might not even be in your field, try and really personalizes your first impressions, and suggest a follow-up meeting. These conversations will only last 10 minutes each and you can only cover so much, so I encourage you to reach out to them on LinkedIn to keep the relationship going.”
All of the mentors had volunteered to be at Connect All Faculties, which helped students to keep in mind that the mentors want to hear their questions and give advice wherever it was needed. A key piece of advice given by a career counsellor before the event was to meet with whoever they’re most nervous to talk to at the end so that they’ve gotten a feel for how to approach mentors by their final conversation.
The event gave many students their first opportunity to meet people in their chosen field, helping them to get a start in making connections for their futures.