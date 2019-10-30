Canada Votes: Results come in from recent federal election

Oct. 21, 2019, marked the 43rd Federal election and had many people tuning into CBC and local news stations to see what the results would be.
There were a few surprises, the first being the minority government which hasn’t happened since 2008. Justin Trudeau will lead the Liberals into this government as his second term as Prime Minister.
The Green party won three seats, one more than what they recieved in 2015. Two of those were from the island, including leader Elizabeth May as well as Jenica Atwin from New Brunswick.
All ridings in Saskatchewan were declared Conservative for the first time since 1965. As usual most of the prairies voted the same way.
“They’re going to have to cooperate and give some concessions on some of their policies,” Robert Hanlon, political science professor at TRU said about the government as a whole.
“The Liberal party has a strong minority here which is to their advantage. I think they’re going to be around for a bit longer than most minority governments.” Hanlon finished
Jody Wilson-Raybould was re-elected but this time as an independent. Wilson-Raybould was the only independent elected to a seat.
Maxime Bernier did not win his seat as the leader as the People’s party. He was beaten by Conservative, Richard Lehoux.
Andrew Sheer and Jagmeet Singh won their ridings as well, in Saskatchewan and British Columbia respectively, which was predicted by most.
In order to qualify for official party status in the House of Commons parties needed to be elected into at least 12 seats, meaning Liberal, Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois and New Democratic Party all make the mark.
The Bloc Quebecois almost tripled the seats they had won in 2015, claiming 32 in total, making them the third-largest party in the house.
In the Kamloops-Thompson-Caribou riding, Conservative MP Cathy Mcleod won, with Terry Lake coming in second.
“We need to think about what we can do in this country that will keep us together and that will keep us strong,” McLeod said in her acceptance speech.
“I really respected the fact that in spite of our differences of opinion and in spite of the fact that we were competing with each other in many ways for our vision of the country we kept it respectful,” McLeod said, regarding the multiple debates that had happened with the seven candidates.
There were multiple debates throughout the riding for people to ask questions and get informed views on all seven candidates.
“I think the margin [between Terry Lake and Cathy McLeod] was quite surprising, I don’t think anyone was expecting it to be that wide,” said Hanlon
“It was a real clear win for Cathy McLeod and I think it demonstrates that she has a strong base here,” said Hanlon about our ridings outcome.
Kamloops won’t have any election flury for a while, the next federal election takes place in 2021 and the next local election in 2022.