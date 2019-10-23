TRU’s Carrigan off to a running start

Calum Carrigan is a second-year runner belonging to the TRU cross country team. Last Saturday, Oct.12, he won his first university cross country event and claimed the first place title at the UBCO Invite Cross Country Event.
The event was an eight-kilometre course that hosted The TRU running team versus the UBCO running team. Carrigan won the individual race as he finished with the leading time of 27:02. It was a personal best for Carrigan who beams anticipation as he runs into the second half of the season.
“This season has been really good. I had a pretty good race in Victoria a few weeks ago, but the UBCO race is my best so far,” Carrigan said. “We had just finished a couple of great weeks of training so my coach and I myself knew I would be in contention for the win.”
Carrigan’s mindset heading into the race was confident: “The plan was to stick with the UBCO guys for five to six kilometres, then try to pick up the pace and pull away for the win,” Carrigan said. “I was feeling calm and relaxed going through the first two kilometres, and I put in a surge that gave me a fairly big gap over the rest of the competition. For the remaining six kilometres, I kept telling myself to hold that gap and, in the end, I crossed the finish line 20 seconds ahead of the previous guy.”
Calum is ready to get the most out of this season and to add to his impressive resume. As a senior at the B.C. High School Track and Field Championships, he finished fourth in the 800 metre and fifth in the 1500 metre.
He also turned heads last year in his first year with the Wolf-Pack, as he took bronze in the 800 metre at the B.C. Track and Field Jamboree in a new personal best of 1:55.
Calum appears to be humble with the early success of the season.
“We knew I was fit, but I didn’t know that I was that fit,” Carrigan exclaimed. “We’re going to put in a few more good training blocks heading into CanWest and Nationals, so for the time being, the goal is just to stay healthy and keep getting faster every single day.”
It will be exciting to keep up with Carrigan’s breakout season as he heads into final competitions of the cross-country season. Carrigan will compete in the Canada West Championships in Calgary and the U-Sports Nationals in Kingston. It is awesome to see the success of Calum and know that TRU is being represented in cross-country across the country.